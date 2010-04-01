Violet Makeup: Tips to Make Sure the Shade Works For You

I went through a phase in middle school where I loved all things purple– I’m aware that most girls go through a pink phase. I had purple walls, a purple bedspread, wore purple eyeshadow every day, and the majority of the clothing in my closet was purple. But, not any shade of purple– I loved all shades on the violet side of the color wheel.

I eventually grew out of it and realized that if I (gasp) wore red lipstick, I may turn a head or two. So, I began to branch out and try new colors. But, as I watched the spring 2010 shows, I felt as if I was being reunited with an old friend. As I saw all of the amazing plums and violets hit the runways on the lips of the models– both at Jason Wu and Vena Cava, as well as on the eyes at Versace– I realized I never really got over my purple crush.

Many of our Facebook Fans felt a bit wary about the color– 40 percent said that they love the shade, but aren’t sure how to pull it off. Below are my tips for finding the right shade for your lips, and other things you should know before diving into the world of violet lipstick.

1. Don’t wear violets if you have yellow undertones



Many people can wear violet lipstick, but if you have yellow undertones to your skin, steer clear. The shade looks best on those with either a dark complexion or a fair complexion (the two ends of the spectrum, ladies). For those of you that are fairer skinned, try a lighter violet color such as M.A.C Lipstick in Violetta. For the darker skinned ladies, you can be a bit more daring and opt for bolder shades (like we saw at Jason Wu)– M.A.C. also has a great hue for this, a dark plum called Cyber.

2. Whiten your teeth



Along with showing off the yellow undertones to your skin, violet and lilac colors also show off the yellow on your teeth. So, if you want to go the bold purple route, I advise using a teeth whitener before attempting the shades. (Crest 3D White Stain Away Whitening Strips, $39.99, at cvs.com).



3. Don’t overdose on the purple



Wearing a bold shade on your lips is daring enough– don’t go overboard with a bright purple color on your lids as well. Or worse, a matching outfit. When wearing a bold color, always keep in mind that going softer everywhere else will guarantee you the best results– a bit of black mascara, light lip gloss, and pale rose blush will finish off the look nicely.



4. Go easy on the liner



When applying a dark lip, many people keep the color within the lines by using a liner. By all means, go right ahead– but don’t pull a Lil’ Kim and mismatch the shades. Play it safe by choosing a liner that matches your natural lip color, or choose one that matches the lipstick. Most people opt to match their lip color, which will help lipstick stay put throughout the day– plus, when it does wear off you won’t end up with a ring. (Too Faced Perfect Lips, $18.50, at sephora.com).



