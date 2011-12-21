Violet In The Spotlight

Has anyone else noticed the sudden outbreak of violet-scented products? It’s starting to look like violet’s are the next big thing. Forget about buying your loved one rosewater or jasmine scents this season and go for a deeper, more sultry floral, the violet. It’s feminine, sexy and not-so-typical.
Candles are a great gift for your holiday host or any girl on your gift list. Warm any house with the deep scent of Violet. Diptyque candles burn for up to 60 hours making them a gift that keeps on giving.
(Diptyque Violette Candle, $60 diptyqueparis.com)
Everyone loves their hair to smell nice. Lush's Daddy-O shampoo is not only Violet-scented but it also brightens blonde hair, not to mention it's purple!
(Lush Daddy-O Gratuitous Violet shampoo, $29.95 lushusa.com)
Moisturize your body with this Violet-scented lotion. It will leave your skin smooth while leaving it smelling feminine in a not-so-typical floral way.
(Sabon Body Lotion in Violet, $23 sabonnyc.com)
Floral perfume is the ultimate girly-girl gift. Change it up this season with a more updated floral scent.
(Tom Ford Violet Blonde, $65 sephora.com)
For people who love taking baths, bath salts are the perfect gift. They're the gift of relaxation.
(Four Elements Sweet Violet Bath Salts, $5 amazon.com)