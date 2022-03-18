Get $337 of Free Beauty Products With Violet Grey’s Woman-Owned & Founded Box

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

So many beauty products launch each month (and day, really), that it’s easy to forget how few are founded by women. That’s because it’s still so much harder for women to raise money for their business — especially women of color. Leave it to woman-founded retailer Violet Grey to bring us the new Violet Box – Woman Made, a collection of best-selling, luxury skin and haircare products founded by women priced at a truly insane value.

Let us break it down for you. The new Violet Box (an edited selection of products from the folks at Violet Grey) features nine clean, luxury beauty products with a retail value of $677. The Violet Grey price? Just $340, which is $337 off the retail price. Yes, it’s that major. Grab it for yourself (you deserve it) or break the kit up to gift to friends and family. Don’t forget — Mother’s Day isn’t far away and Mom needs a luxe bath STAT.

To get your skin in tip-top shape, you get esthetician-to-the-stars Shani Darden’s hyaluronic acid-packed Cleansing Serum, U Beauty’s The Resurfacing Compound from OG influencer Tina Craig and Vintner’s Daughter’s Active Botanical Serum. Of course, your skin includes your body and scalp, too, so there’s Hope Smith’s body-toning Body Contour Serum, Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Hand Cream (Hailey Bieber is a fan), Virtue Topical Scalp Supplement for hair health (Kristen Stewart uses the brand!), Susanne Kaufmann Oil Bath For The Senses and KNC Beauty Collagen-Infused Lip Masks.

Rounding out the list is Vvardis Aletsch: White Enamel Serum for whiter and healthier teeth. It all comes wrapped in a pretty black-and-white box so it’s basically a gift to yourself (OK fine, and your mom). Violet Grey only makes a limited amount of boxes and they’re all limited-edition so grab it before it’s gone for good.