Violet Grey’s Spring Beauty Box Features Luxe Skincare At Half The Price

There are many beauty subscription boxes out there and all of them are great for different reasons. Some allow you to try new and emerging brands and others restock your old favorites. Violet Grey’s is a little different. The retailer rolls out seasonal boxes filled with luxury skin, makeup and haircare that you might have wanted to try but couldn’t justify the price tag. The new Violet Grey Violet Box Staff Picks 2021 is maybe the best one yet. It’s not cheap but the entire kit is half the price of retail. Half!

This time around, the team at Violet Grey hand-selected all of their favorites for us. The entire kit is worth a whopping $791 retail. These are their tried-and-true, holy grail products they continue to go back to. You get all nine products inside a pretty white box that truly feels like a present. And it is: a present to yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

What exactly are you geting here? Well, a lot of incredible stuff. First, Dr. Alexiades’ Targeted Macrene Actives High Performance Neck And Décolletage Treatment works to boosts collagen, tighten loose skin and brighten brown spots. Then, the Royal Fern Phytoactive Skin Perfecting Essence uses malic acid and gluconolactone to target uneven pigmentation.

You can’t forget about your eyes. Susanne Kaufmann Eye Cream Line A has botanical ingredients to hydrate and de-puff under your eyes. To help remove your makeup in the most luxe way possible, you’ll also get 10 Koh Gen Do Pure Cotton pads, as well as 10 of the brand’s Cleansing Spa Water Cloths that are fragrance- and alcohol-free for sensitive skin.

When you’ve had a long week and need a pick-me-up, reach for one of the five 111 Skin Sub-Zero De-Puffing Energy Masks. The hydrogel base cools and refreshes skin and the formula instantly hydrates. When you remove it, apply Augustinus Bader The Cream, which is inside the box in a 15mL size. This iconic skin-renewing hydrator is worth the hype.

Get your hair in check with Leonor Greyl Eclat Naturel Nourishing And Protective Styling Cream, which tames flyaways and frizz with jojoba oil and shea butter. Finally, swipe on Westman-Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick In Brûlée across your cheekbones to brighten dull skin in the prettiest way.

While this limited-edition box is a great way to treat yourself, it makes a great gift, too. Mother’s Day is just around the corner.