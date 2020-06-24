Violet Grey’s Limited-Edition Summer Box Features More Than $400 Worth of Free Product

We love subscription (or one-off) beauty boxes because you get to try best-selling products at a major discount. Sometimes they’re even full sizes. There are ones from Ipsy, Birchbox and Allure, each with different types of products at various price points. The Violet Grey summer Violet Box is all about luxury. Are you surprised? The retailer stocks some of the best skincare, makeup, haircare and nail products on the market. Many can cost a pretty penny, which is why its limited-edition box is so clutch.

This specific Violet Grey box was curated by the VG staff so you know it’s going to be good. You get a whopping $687.50 worth of products for just $250 and includes both best sellers and buzzy new products. That’s a 64 percent discount. They’re not messing around. Now’s your moment to try the products you’ve had your eye on for months. It also makes a great gift.

Let’s get to the products because that’s what you came for, right? If you can’t get enough skincare, this box is for you. There’s Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream 30 ml, Chantecaille Pure Rosewater 3.4 oz, MZ Skin Hydrate & Nourish Age Defence Retinol Day Moisturizer SPF 30 50ml and RéVive Anti-Aging Eye Serum .5 oz.

For your lips, there’s the Macrene Actives 37 Actives High-Performance Anti-Aging and Filler Lip Treatment 0.24 fl oz and for your body, the buzzy new Mutha Body Oil. You can try an intimate wash, too, with the DeoDoc Daily Intimate Wash Violet Cotton. If your hair needs a little boost during this quarantine, you’re going to love Virtue’s Recovery Shampoo and Conditioner and you get two ounces of each in the box.

Set your iCal. The next Violet Box launches June 29 and is available until it sells out.

