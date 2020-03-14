Best-Selling Skincare at Violet Grey Is on Sale and I’m Freaking Out

While there’s nothing inherently wrong with aging (in fact, getting a decade older is pretty badass), there’s also nothing wrong with wanting to love your skin and feel your most confident. That goes the same for acne and discoloration too. That’s why we’re obsessing over Violet Grey’s skincare sale. Founder Cassandra Grey curates the best of the best in beauty for her ultra-chic Los Angeles retail spot and e-commerce site. The brands she stocks aren’t discounted very often so when they are, we jump—quick.

Fans of Violet Grey love the way the company chooses each and every skincare, haircare and makeup product with care. They call it the “Violet Code,” a testing process that brings together beauty pros (hairstylists, dermatologists, etc.) to place a stamp of approval on a product. The majority of the items are definitely considered luxury. We’re talking big brands including Sisley, La Prairie, La Mer, and up-and-comers like Vintner’s Daughter.

It’s not very often these luxe goods go on sale but with Violet Grey’s Spring Cleaning Edit, all weekend (now through March 15), best-selling skincare is 20 percent off. That might not seem like a lot but when your favorite cleanser is $70, every dollar counts. Below, shop some of our favorite Violet Grey finds. Be sure to use code SPRINGCLEANING at checkout.

La Mer Crème De La Mer

If you’ve always wanted to try the iconic cream for dry and sensitive skin, now just might be the chance.

Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator

This weekly treatment contains bamboo charcoal, pumice, glycolic acid, lactic acid, and salicylic acid to slough off dead cells and soften skin.

iS Clinical Warming Honey Cleanser

With raw honey, royal jelly, and propolis, this gentle cleanser is especially stellar for acne-prone skin.

Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Darker Skin Tones Foam Cleanser

This mild cleanser was made specifically for those with deeper skin tones and normal to combination skin. Infused with vitamin C and enzymes, it gently exfoliates and brightens skin.

Augustinus Bader The Cream

Fans of this lightweight cream—made with antioxidants, amino acids, and vitamins A, B, C, and E—swear by its skin-renewing properties.

111Skin 3 Phase Anti Blemish Booster

Kick breakouts to the curb with this exfoliating and purifying serum that targets all phases of acne.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.