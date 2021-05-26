Bella Hadid & Kourtney Kardashian Are Fans Of This Face Serum—& It’s On Sale

When celebs including Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski are all fans of one skincare brand, you know it’s got to be good. And Dr. Barbara Sturm’s products are just that and more. You can find them and hundreds of other deals during Violet Grey’s 2021 Memorial Day sale. We’re talking luxe hair, skin and makeup brands that don’t usually go on sale all for 20 percent off—but not for long.

While 20 percent might not seem like a ton, it’s $53 off Augustinus Bader’s ultra-popular The Rich Cream and $80 off NuFace’s NuBody Skin Toning Device. With all those savings, you can stock up on some fave Nécessaire body products. There’s so much to shop, you’ll never get to the end of looking at deals. But keep in mind some brands are excluded, including Chanel, Vintner’s Daughter, Dr. Gross, Hanacure, Victoria Beckham Beauty, Olaplex and a few others.

Not sure where to start? Shop some our favorites, below. Hint: they make great gifts, too. The sale ends May 31.

U Beauty Resurfacing Compound

When you’re overwhelmed by how many products to use, reach for this serum created by Tina Craig (aka Bag Snob). It contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump, vitamin C to brighten and protect skin and retinol to exolfiate dead skin cells and minimize the appearance of fine lines.

Dr. Barbara Sturm The Good C Vitamin C Serum

This brand-new vitamin C serum features a trio of antioxidant-rich ingredients to even skin tone, reduce hyperpigmentation and protect skin against free radicals.

Virtue Healing Oil

Celebs love this lightweight oil that contains the brand’s Alpha Keratin 60ku to repair damage.

Nécessaire The Body Wash

You deserve to have a luxurious shower with this gel-oil body wash that contains vitamins A, B3, C and E, as well as omega-6 and omega-9.

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Sticks

There’s no bigger makeup this year than blush. These easy-to-use sticks give cheeks, lips, and lids an ultra-smooth and hydrating flush of color.