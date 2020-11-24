Violet Grey’s Black Friday Sale Is Live & La Mer Is Going To Sell Out

While we love when a drugstore staple is discounted, sometimes you want to take advantage of holiday sales and buy that bigger ticket item you’ve had your eye on. Violet Grey’s Black Friday 2020 sale is a good time to do just that. The retailer hawks some of the best in skin care, hair care and makeup from brands such as La Mer, Dr. Barbara Sturm and Augustinus Bader.

Now, these stellar brands’ products are 20 percent off with free two-day shipping through November 30. Stock up on the shampoo or hydrating serum you use all the time and pick up luxe gifts for friends, family and yourself (of course). There are some brands excluded from the sale, including Victoria Beckham Beauty, Vintner’s Daughter and Hanacure.

No idea where to start? We included some of our favorites, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

This cult-favorite is a dry skin dream with its amino acids, high-grade vitamins and synthesized molecules.

La Mer The Eye Concentrate

This eye cream has the brand’s “Miracle Broth” for smoothing fine lines and wrinkles.

U Beauty Resurfacing Compound

Those who prefer one product that does it all will love the way this serum provides the benefits of retinol, vitamin C, antioxidants and light exfoliation.

Leonor Greyl Bain TS Shampooing

Banish an oily scalp without drying out the rest of your hair.

Nécessaire The Body Lotion

This fragrance-free lotion is full of niacinamide, vitamins A, B3, C, and E, as well as omegas 6 and 9.