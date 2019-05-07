5 Affordable Dupes for the Ubiquitous Vintner’s Daughter Serum

Scroll To See More Images

Vintner’s Daughter’s now iconic Active Botanical Serum dropped back in 2015, and after just a few years on the market has far surpassed the cult-level status, amassing an impressive fan following among editors, makeup artists and celebrities, including wellness-obsessed Gwyneth Paltrow, model Hilary Rhoda and Naomi Watts. Before we get into the best Vintner’s Daughter dupes, let’s first address why this facial oil is so universally beloved, despite its jaw-dropping price point.This miraculous, multi-use oil has been touted for its vast array of skin-enhancing benefits and its uncanny ability to work on nearly any skin type and apparently improve just about any skin condition, from clearing recurring acne flare ups, softening fine lines, and fading acne scars just to name a few.

To be fair, though it’s steeply priced at a whopping $185 a pop, this complexion-nourishing holy grail is one product that loyal fans claim is a splurge-worthy game changer in their skincare lineup, and Vintner’s Daughter’s website provides an extensive explanation of ingredients, benefits, and shares their elaborate formulation and sourcing process to help warrant its lofty price point. After working at her family-owned vineyard in Napa for a decade, founder April Gargiulo (yes, she is indeed the daughter of a winemaker) became inspired to formulate an all-natural skin care product equally as effective at combating common skin care woes as other chemical-laden counterparts after she gave birth to first child.

Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum

$185 at The Detox Market

Drawing from her vast knowledge of winemaking, she formulated the Active Botanical Serum with a roster of 22 different clean active ingredients sourced from sustainable growers around the world, including Grape Seed Oil, Turmeric, and Rosehip alongside a slew of regionally-sourced, cold-pressed botanical oils and nourishing fatty acids. According to the website, formulators spend about three weeks infusing the plants with other powerful additives to ensure the utmost in quality and efficacy. In addition to its eco-friendly actives, the oil is also formulated with a three-level delivery system, which helps the skin better absorb the ingredients, allowing them to penetrate deeper, while the push/pull application design helps boost circulation for an instant glow. Basically, this oil is like a nutrient-packed green juice for your face.

With all this being said, if you simply can’t even entertain the idea of dropping nearly $200 on a face oil, we’ve done the research for you, and found some promising Vintner’s Daughter dupes for a fraction of the price. These alternatives all contain similar, clean, nutrient-dense ingredients that deliver anti-inflammatory and skin-nourishing properties, but come with much more palatable price points. You’re welcome!

1. Kiehl’s Daily Reviving Concentrate

This face oil-serum hybrid is like an instant pick-me-up for your skin, especially when you’re jet lagged, under the weather or sleep deprived. With a blend of of ginger root, sunflower oil, and antioxidant citrus extracts, this lightweight oil gives your skin an instant glow and offers free radical defense. Because it’s mineral oil free and noncomodogenic, it’s a great choice for those with acne-prone skin.

$47 at Nordstrom

2. Paula’s Choice Moisture Renewal Oil Booser

This booster oil is infused with anti-aging and skin-plumping ceramides suspended in a moisturizing argan oil base. With continued use, it promises to help soften lines and restore skin’s elasticity, and it layers well under your makeup during the daytime too.

$38 at Amazon

3. Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil

A cult-favorite in its own right, this luxe face oil contains a gentle form of retinol suspended in a lightweight oil to offset any irritation. It also contains soothing ingredients including German Chamomile and Blue Tansy to nourish the skin, restoring plumpness and softening fine lines without feeling heavy.

$55 at Amazon

4. Fresh Seaberry Moisturizing Face Oil

Like the original Vintner’s Daughter Oil, this alternative also contains grape seed oil to help balance skin’s hydration levels and keep pH in check. It’s also choc full of powerful antioxidants including seaberry oil to protect against free radical damage and fatty acids like omega 7 to keep skin looking plump and luminous.

$53 at Nordstrom

5. Herbivore Botanicals Orchid Face Oil

Similar to Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum, this orchid-infused dupe contains high quality, cold pressed actives, including Camellia oil and both omega 3 and 6 fatty acids.

$64 at Amazon

