Viktor & Rolf’s Famed Perfume Smells Like Fresh Flowers in a Bottle—Get It on Sale While You Can

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Viktor & Rolf’s famed Flowerbomb perfume has held a spot on top of my dresser for quite a while now—I was lucky enough to secure a bottle during one of the brand’s events, and it’s been a staple in my collection ever since. Not only does the bottle scream luxury, but the scent within smells straight up expensive, which is honestly what I always want in a perfume.

That said, Flowerbomb isn’t wildly steep in price compared to many high-end perfumes on the market—especially right now during the brand’s Friends & Family sale, which runs through April 1. Score any of Viktor & Rolf’s signature scents for 20 percent off when you spend a minimum of $120. Considering most of the perfumes are that price or slightly above (except for this incredibly decadent anniversary edition bottle that retails for $2,700), all you really need to do is add one of them to your cart to shop the sale.

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb

This is the first time I’ve personally seen Viktor & Rolf put its Flowerbomb perfumes on sale, so I’d head to the brand’s website to secure your own bottle before it’s too late.

Viktok & Rolf Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid

Described as a “carnal and sensual addition” to the Flowerbomb collection, Ruby Orchid brings notes of floral ambery, peach and freesia accord, grandiflorum jasmine, bourbon vanilla and red vanilla bean. It might evoke feelings of eroticism, and offers a sensual scent to all that wear it.

Viktor & Rolf Good Fortune

This may not be part of the Flowerbomb family, but its bottle is too stunning not to mention. Good Fortune brings a “bright and aromatic note, magnified by luxurious jasmine at its center and infused with creamy and captivating bourbon vanilla at its base, ethically sourced in Madagascar,” per the brand.