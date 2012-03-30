Video Blogger To Launch Nail Polish Collection, Is This The Next Wave Of Influencers?

Bloggers have already made an enormous impact on both the beauty and fashion world, with designer collaborations aplenty — The Glamourai teamed up with Schick for a razor and Emily Schuman of Cupcakes and Cashmere has been working with Estee Lauder on tutorial videos — just to name a few. Now, video bloggers are getting involved in the beauty product world as well.

Vlogger Julie Gutierrez will be working with Jesse’s Girl Cosmetics on a new line of nail polish for Rite Aid, called JulieG. The line will launch next month and be priced at just $3.99 a bottle. Jesse Lawrence, the owner of the company said, “We believe it is the first YouTube blogger to have her own line” in the mass market. Julie Gutierrez has already done a YouTube video with her new polishes, showing off the power of the vlog. Her video demonstrates how to achieve the look of the nails that Effie Trinket donned in The Hunger Games, joining something very timely with something that every girl can acquire at mass.

The line includes 27 high-intensity shades with names such as Gelato in Venice, Royal Rebel and Oh Em Gee. Julie has been posting videos on YouTube since 2008, and has accumulated more than 100 million viewers. Considering those staggering numbers, and the fact that we can pretty much assume that she will be including her polishes in vlogs from here on out, it would be safe to say that this is a smart move for the brand — do you think we can expect to see more of this to come? Brands that have teamed up with bloggers in the past have faired well (The Man Repeller is constantly teaming up with various brands, and people continuously want to see those collaborations), is vlogging the next wave?

