Vidal Sassoon Bio Flick Debuts in NYC This Week (VIDEO)

What is the first thing that pops into your mind when you hear the name “Vidal Sassoon”?

Hair products in maroon packaging from back in the ’80s?

The mod era during ’60s London?

Mia Farrow in Rosemary’s Baby?

No matter what comes to mind, it is certain that everyone has heard the name Vidal Sassoon. But how many people actually know about the man behind the internationally-recognized hair product company? Thankfully this week will see the New York release of an amazing documentary, titled Vidal Sassoon The Movie, which centers on the rags-to-riches story behind the revolutionary hairstylist. This film is sure to be one of the best reasons to schlep your tuchas to the movie theater this year!

The film will be released on February 11, in New York; February 18, in Los Angeles, and other cities nationwide in late February and March.

