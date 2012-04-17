Victory Rolls And Other Celebrity Hair Trends To Try This Week

Are you dying to try some new beauty trends this spring, but don’t even know where to start? Not to worry—I’ve rounded up some “must-try” beauty looks for the week. From the runway to the red carpet, I will be bringing you some of StyleCaster’s favorite beauty trends that I triple dog, double dare you to try at home.
When it comes to the latest hair trends, we all pretend we garner inspiration from the runways, but let’s be honest — it’s not a “trend” until a celeb does it. I’ve rounded up our favorite recent hair trends and the celebs who rocked them. From Katy Perry’s Coachella dye-job to Elizabeth Olsen’s center part, these are the latest trends that I want you to try this week.
So, feeling adventurous? Check out the slideshow above and tell me what look you’re going to test run!
Victory roll, bouffant, whatever you want to call this striking hairstyle, I kind of dig it. It looks especially charming with long curly locks.
Katy Perry finally got rid of that god-awful blue hair and opted for luxurious purple hair. We love this dark dye-job.
Going along with the whole "pink hair trend" Ashley Tisdale dyed the ends of her hair the bright hue. And while I do think pink hair is a bit overdone, I do like how the color is a dark pink, vs a pastel.
Center parts seem to be all the rage these days. Elizabeth Olsen recently rocked the look with loose waves. What do you think of the look?
Would you ever stud your scalp like Ke$sha? Well, first you would need to shave the section. So there are two big questions for you to ponder.
