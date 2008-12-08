Victoria’s Secret Show

On December 3rd, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Karolina Kurkova and other unbelievably tall, gorgeous models strutted down the runway at the newly renovated Fontainebleau hotel in Miami to the sound of Usher’s live jams in honor of the Victoria’s Secret fashion show. If you’re not careful, watching the show can send you in to a downward spiral of self-doubt (I mean, Heidi Klum, who has had three kids and is a good ten years older than me, looks better than I ever will), but it is also a great source of inspiration.

This year lead makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury did an amazing job of making the models into gold goddesses using the Bare Bronze collection from the Victoria’s Secret makeup line. Tilbury listed the Mosaic Bronzer in Goddess, Mosaic Blush in Love Life & Jewels, High-Definition Mascara in Blackest Black, Lip Stick in Whisper, Lip Gloss in Cupcake & Intimate, and Silky Eye Shadow in Chills, Mystified, Behind the Sheets & Champagne as her most used products if you want to recreate the exact look. Personally, I’m just going to start doing sit-ups.