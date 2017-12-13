Victoria’s Secret Model Sanne Vloet Shares Her Runway-Approved Food and Fitness Secrets

There’s no denying that every Victoria’s Secret model is stunning. But when I talked to three-time Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show veteran, Sanne Vloet, I was laughing and enjoying the conversation so much, I never wanted it to end. (She really is an angel.)

The 22-year-old model from the Netherlands didn’t start out on the catwalk from a young age—rather, it was a stage. When she was 14, her friends jokingly signed her up for “Holland’s Got Talent,” and while performing acrobatics on television, a scout messaged her on Facebook, asking if she wanted to model. After that, the rest is history. Since her discovery in 2014, Vloet has walked the runway for high-end brands like Versace, Chanel, Tom Ford, Balmain, and Giorgio Armani.

In between her constant travels and scheduled workouts (as well as her recent appearance at 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai), I caught up with Vloet to break down her sage workout advice, her go-to Thai-inspired dinner, and why you can catch her walking around New York City with a fresh coconut in her hands.

For breakfast I had: I normally start with oatmeal with egg whites in it. I put lime seeds, chia seeds, goji berries, red fruit, and a scoop of peanut butter. So a lot of protein and carbs and fruit.

For lunch I had: I usually pick a protein like salmon, chicken, or eggs, and I love to make grilled vegetables with that.

Today I snacked on: I love to snack with RX Protein bars. They have them in all different flavors and it’s nice to change them up. I snack with nuts or rice crackers with avocado, a piece of fruit like an apple, or a little piece of dark chocolate.

My go-to healthy drink is: Coconut water—fresh coconut water. A lot of juice places at the moment sell it in a coconut, so sometimes I look ridiculous walking through the city with a fresh coconut, but I love it.

My favorite workout is: Pilates. I practice that like 4 times a week. I do it most of the time on a reformer, and for my body, I absolutely love it. It tones you really well, and most importantly, makes you feel really good.

My guilty pleasure food is: Chocolate and red wine. And bread—I love bread.

The one thing that always gets me motivated to work out is: The feeling I will have after. I always feel better and energized. So even if I’m tired and I go work out, I know I’m going to feel better after. I always say to myself, “Did you ever regret that workout?” and if you think about it, nobody really does. So, then I think, “OK. I’ll go.”

My favorite healthy restaurant is: In New York, I really like Café Clover, which is very healthy, and Two Hands Restaurant. At Two Hands, I love the avocado toast for brunch, and at Café Clover, I love the salmon, which they serve with vegetables. They have a starter meal where they serve lime seed cracker with hummus and it’s really nice actually.

The three ingredients you’ll always find in my kitchen are: A bowl of peanut butter. I love a lot of spices and chili. I put chili on everything to make it spicy. And I will always have eggs.

My biggest health tip for travelers is to: Preparation. I never eat plane food. I always bring my own stuff and snacks. During traveling, you’re always hungry, so you can eat a lot of healthy food instead of buying it in an airport, which most of the time is not good. So I will bring fruits or protein bars or nuts, and avocados—even avocados I take in my bag. Full avocados on a rice cracker—it’s very filling, more filling than fruits, and you can bring it without it getting old. It’ll last for a couple days. Most of the stewardesses will come up to me and say that looks really, really good. I look weird but it’s good.

My signature healthy dish is: What I cook often is a healthy green curry. I make it with chicken and grilled vegetables. like zucchini and eggplant. I will put coconut milk with that and curry paste. It’s super healthy and really, really delicious. And you can switch it up easily, like you can put other vegetables in there and you can use a green curry or red curry. It’s really easy to make. It’s done in like 15 to 20 minutes, and it’s very tasty.

The top songs on my workout playlist right now are: I love to work out to Rihanna and Drake. I actually listen to “Passionfruit” from Drake a lot. I love that one.

The best part of my job is: The travel. I get to go places I would never go. I always try to extend my stay or to discover around and it definitely makes my job very fun.