Giveaway! Enter For A Chance To Win A Model-Worthy Victoria’s Secret Beauty Set

We’ve got the cheat sheet to looking model-perfect this summer, and it doesn’t include a killer ab routine. Instead, add two of Victoria’s Secret signature get-glowing-quick products and their newest fragrance to your line up. VS Pro Radiant FX Face Illuminator is a sheer formula that that highlights the cheek and brow bones, or can be mixed with foundation for a subtle all-over glow. Add color (and a subtle shimmer) where the sun naturally hits the face with the marbleized Baked Minerals Bronzing Powder. Finish with Bombshell Forever Eau de Parfum, the brand’s follow up to the original Bombshell scent. The new fragrance has a provocative mix of boysenberry, lavender flower and pamplewood.

This week we’re giving away three sets of the Victoria’s Secret VS Pro Radiant FX Face Illuminator, Baked Minerals Bronzing Powder and Bombshell Forever. You can enter for a chance to win by following Daily Makeover and Victoria’s Secret on Twitter from Wednesday, June 5 at 11 a.m. to Tuesday, June 11, at 4 p.m.; We’ll choose three winners at random. Good luck!

How to enter for your chance to win:

1. Log in to your Twitter account.

2. Click this button to follow Daily Makeover [twitter_follow username=”DailyMakeover”][/twitter_follow]

3. Click this button to follow Victoria’s Secret [twitter_follow username=”VictoriasSecret”][/twitter_follow]

4. Tweet us the following message: Hey @Dailymakeover, I would love a @VictoriasSecret summer essentials kit!

We’ll be accepting tweets through Tuesday at 4 p.m., and the winners will be chosen at random and announced by Daily Makeover via Twitter at 5 p.m.

For complete official rules, click here.