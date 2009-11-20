StyleCaster
Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in NYC

Megan McIntyre
by

Contributed by: Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz

This week, 30 Victoria’s Secret supermodels, including Victoria’s Secret Angels Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, Doutzen Kroes, Marisa Miller, Miranda Kerr, and PINK’s Behati Prinsoloo, took over Times Square to celebrate the return of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airing on CBS Tuesday, December 1 at 10 PM.

love rocks victorias secret Victorias Secret Fashion Show in NYC

Angel Marisa Miller discussed her holiday gift recommendation of the season, Love Rocks Fragrance $12-$39. The newest fragrance from Victoria’s Secret Beauty was inspired by rock ‘n roll. We love it for its sassy bottle that toes the line between pretty and edgy.

