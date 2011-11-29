Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: Beauty Tips & Tricks!

Although we may have been bombarded with Victoria’s Secret news when the show taped a few weeks ago, the airing tonight has of course gotten us a little bit model obsessed again.

Luckily, we were sent this lovely behind-the-scenes video giving us the full scoop on what really went into the beauty look for tonight’s show. As in, 22 makeup artists (including lead artist Tom Pecheux), 7 “body bronzing artists,” 20 hair stylists (led by Orlando Pita) and 5 manicurists all working on 38 gorgeous VS models.

Watch the video below to learn exactly how all of the artists got the look, and what products were used to achieve it! And of course, tune in tonight to CBS at 10/9 central to watch the full show!