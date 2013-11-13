Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: What You Don’t Know

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is one of our favorite events year-round, and this year’s show is already setting itself up to be one for the history books. Besides musical performances by Taylor Swift (we’re hoping for a mashup of “Red” and “I Knew You Were Trouble,” hopefully not coinciding with Adam Levine’s fiancé Behati Prinsloo walking down the runway) and Fall Out Boy (a choice we’re still scratching our heads about), this year’s glittery catwalk will be graced with 40 models — the most ever! — and, yes, this includes the stunning Cara Delevingne.

We went backstage before the show to chat with the Victoria’s Secret Angels, and we just had to share what we learned. Is it insane to think that the 5’10” supermodels walking in six inch heels will tower over us at about 6’4″? Yes. But that’s not all we found out. Read on for more!

40 models will walk in this year’s show.

The average Angel height is 5 feet, 10 inches.

67 different looks will go down the runway.

26 makeup artists, 22 hairstylists and manicurists will turn the supermodels into Angels.

120 applications of VS Makeup Volume Life Mascara

80 applications of VS Makeup Shine Drama Lip Gloss

25 GHD Tri-Zone Stylers will be used to create the Angel hair

There are over 1,000 feet of Swarovski beaded fringe in the Parisian Nights section of the show

The average heel height of the models’ Nicholas Kirkwood shoes is 6 inches

500 Suja juices will be on hand backstage for the models

Image via Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images