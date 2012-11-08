Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2012: Backstage Beauty Secrets & Best Looks

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which airs on CBS on December 4, always brings out the most innovative lingerie around. Known for the intense wing contraptions and fun performances (as well as big hair and “body stations”) the show rarely disappoints. Tapings for the show took place yesterday in New York City, and we had the chance to go backstage and then sit front of house as the models strutted their stuff on the runways. With performances by Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Bruno Mars, you’ll certainly want to be tuning in.

While we were enjoying newcomers like Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn simply having fun for their first spin on a Victoria’s Secret catwalk, it was certainly jaw-dropping to see mommas like Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio and Miranda Kerr look absolutely stunning showing off their hard-earned bodies in their outfits. With a variety of different themes such as “Circus,” “Calendar Girls” and “Dangerous Liasons,” the show moves seamlessly through a variety of over-the-top outfits.

But obviously, what we were most fixated on were the tips and tricks that we picked up on backstage. Flip through the slideshow above to see a few of our favorite outfits from the show as well as some of the tricks that makeup artist Tom Pecheux and hairstylist Orlando Pita spilled to us before letting the girls loose on the runway!