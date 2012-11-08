Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2012: Backstage Beauty Secrets & Best Looks

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which airs on CBS on December 4, always brings out the most innovative lingerie around. Known for the intense wing contraptions and fun performances (as well as big hair and “body stations”) the show rarely disappoints. Tapings for the show took place yesterday in New York City, and we had the chance to go backstage and then sit front of house as the models strutted their stuff on the runways. With performances by Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Bruno Mars, you’ll certainly want to be tuning in.
While we were enjoying newcomers like Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn simply having fun for their first spin on a Victoria’s Secret catwalk, it was certainly jaw-dropping to see mommas like Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio and Miranda Kerr look absolutely stunning showing off their hard-earned bodies in their outfits. With a variety of different themes such as “Circus,” “Calendar Girls” and “Dangerous Liasons,” the show moves seamlessly through a variety of over-the-top outfits.
But obviously, what we were most fixated on were the tips and tricks that we picked up on backstage. Flip through the slideshow above to see a few of our favorite outfits from the show as well as some of the tricks that makeup artist Tom Pecheux and hairstylist Orlando Pita spilled to us before letting the girls loose on the runway!
Makeup artist Tom Pecheux told us that in order to get such a lush lash, he was giving the girls a lot of black mascara on the top, followed by one layer of black mascara on the bottom lash line and then one layer of brown mascara. This gives the lashes a good contrast and opens up the eyes. Also, too much black mascara on the bottom "can just drag the eye down."
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Victoria's Secret Angel Miranda Kerr walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret 2012 Fashion Show on November 7, 2012 in New York City.
As always, the makeup look started with a fresh and flawless face. But Pecheux noted that this doesn't mean to cake on the foundation. He then added that the look was still pretty natural, with a cat eye created by blending a black eyeliner and a brown eyeliner together.
Hairstylist Orlando Pita told us that the hair look was "very beachy and sporty yet still has a glamorous, shiny look to it – not that dry beachy look." He also added that every girl was getting extensions to add body to their hair, and they all were able to choose their own parts – so the hair would not be identical across the board.
To get the body and hold the waves, Pita used Victoria's Secret Body and Hold Volumizing Mousse. And, when we asked him how to attempt to achieve this look ourselves, he was honest with us and simply said, "Don't." "Go to a hairstylist, it's a very intensive process because you honestly need extensions to get it to look like this, and then it needs to be blow-dried, and waved, and then the product....go to a stylist!" Don't say we didn't warn you, ladies!
Model Izabel Goulart got to strut her stuff wearing a bedazzled snake, which is rumored to also have some real snake eyes on it...
For model Cara Delevingne's first walk down the Victoria's Secret runway, she was an adorable little candy stripper.
Karlie Kloss took on a spinning wheel strapped to her back as she took to the runway.
We aren't exactly sure what Doutzen Kroes' ensemble is supposed to be (a pink poodle perhaps?) but we love it nonetheless.
Model Magdalena Frackowiak shows off those amazing wings that everyone has come to envy.
Angel Lily Aldridge may have had one of the best outfits of the night, walking as "July" during the calendar girls section and getting to release spouts of glitter!
