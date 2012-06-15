Victoria’s Secret Exclusive: New VS PRO Beauty Line Launches Today

Beauty High got the exclusive scoop on the new VS PRO beauty line, available in stores and online today. After testing the products ourselves and getting tips from VS Makeup Artist Polly Osmond, we’re already firm believers in the new line. VS PRO’s 15 product lineup delivers the supermodel backstage quality we’re already obsessed with, and there are a few products in particular that we’ve decided will be staples in our makeup bags.

The sun has been drying out our lips lately, and they’re begging to be reborn. “The VS Pro Smooth FX Lip Scrub & Balm are favorites among makeup artists and all of the Angels. The sugary scrub exfoliates the lips while the balm soothes and shines,” says Osmond. There’s nothing worse than a dry, cracked pout, and this product is the perfect solution this summer. Plus, the balm smells heavenly, which is always a plus.

While we’ve been sleeping later lately, we’ve also been out until the wee hours of the morning, which poses an issue for our under eye bags that seem to become under eye luggage during the summer. Osmond tells us, “The VS PRO Light FX HD Eye Brightening Pen is like ‘beauty sleep in a pen’. Advanced optical diffusers pair with luminous diamond powder to lighten and brighten the look of dark shadows while reducing the appearance of fine lines. Instant gorgeous for any close-up.” We’ll take two.

For our makeup to last an entire night, the most important step is an eyeshadow primer. “To create a smooth base, apply the VS PRO Lasting FX Eye Shadow Primer to your eye lids before applying makeup. This helps both powder and cream shadows look more vibrant, last longer and resist creasing”, explains Osmond. This primer is the answer to creased eyelids all across the country.

The entire VS PRO line is available on victoriassecret.com ranging in price from $12-$18. We’re already confident that the new beauty products will become your go-to items in no time.

Images courtesy of Victoria’s Secret