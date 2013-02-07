How Victoria’s Secret Angels Look Hot On Camera

Victoria’s Secret Angels are more than just pretty faces (and amazing bodies) — they’re true professionals at posing in the most drop dead gorgeous way possible. So when I had a chance to chat with Angels Candice Swanepoel and Lily Aldridge at the retailer’s Manhattan flagship, where they were revealing their V-Day gift picks, I knew exactly what I’d ask them: What are your secrets to looking hot on camera?

“I think it’s about knowing what parts of you are the best and what angles are the best. As a model, I know,” Candice explained. And for non-model types? It’s all about practice. “Spend some time in the mirror,” she advised.

Their Favorite Sexy Poses

“I like a side profile, I like to arch my back a bit,” Candice said. “I don’t really think about it too much, because when I think about it I feel forced, so [I try] to feel natural in the moment and do whatever feels good then. We play roles. I do the sweeter poses, not too overly sexy.”

Lily echoed the arched back idea: “I think an arched back always looks lovely in lingerie,” she said. “I run my fingers through my hair a lot. It makes me feel sexy — you kind of arch your back and run your fingers through your hair.”

What They Think About On Shoots

Forget the cliché of empty-headed models; having your mind in the game is important, says Lily. On a shoot, “You have to think about stuff. If you’re not thinking about anything, you can tell in your eyes,” she explained. “I picture my husband. You’re just trying to be sexy and have fun and keep everything fun and light.”

Their On-Camera Makeup Tricks

“I have learned so much from makeup artists,” Candice admitted. “From the right color foundation to tricks to make your eyes look more open; you use a flesh-colored pencil [on the waterline]. The shape of your brows is really important. There’s a certain way that my makeup artist puts my lipstick on: I pout, and it makes your lips look a little bit fuller. Kiss your lipstick!”

As for Lily, “I always put highlighter on my cheeks, because I think in photos it looks nice if you have dewy skin or a glow about you. A lot of times I’ll put it on the bridge of my nose, too.”

Want a visual tutorial? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the Angels in action.

