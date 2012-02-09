Victoria’s Secret Angels On Getting Ready For A Sexy Night

Victoria’s Secret has capitalized on Valentine’s Day more than any other company out there (besides perhaps Hallmark). So it shouldn’t be any surprise that the sultry Victoria’s Secret Angels are resident experts in all things V-Day. Allure asked these bombshells how they prepare for a sexy night in on Valentine’s Day and some of their responses definitely surprised us.

Doutzen Kroes says if she happens to have a beach on hand she uses it as a full body scrub. “I’ll put olive oil on my body and then put on the sand, then go into the ocean. But if I don’t have the beach by me, I have a great Lolita scrub,” she said.

Adriana Lima takes a much more subtle approach.”I like to smell good so I start by taking a bath, then I get out and lotion my body, then perfume. Everything has to smell good— your hair, your face, your toes, your legs and your belly.”

While those ladies are getting themselves smoothed and polished for their man LindsayEllingson does something to pamper herself. “Definitely treat yourself to a massage and facial,” she said.