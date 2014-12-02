Beauty Buzz: Victoria’s Secret Angels Reveal Their Workout Secrets, Make Your Pores Appear Smaller, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk spills on her pre-VS Fashion Show fitness and diet regimen. [Cosmopolitan]

2. Reduce the appearance of your pores with three simple tips that will fit seamlessly into your beauty routine. [Allure]

3. New trend alert! Dyeing your arm pit hair is actually a thing. [POPSUGAR Beauty]

4. Give your on-the-go diet a healthy spin with these 4 genius nutrition tips. [DailyMakeover]

5. Fake a good night’s sleep with beauty products that will make it look like you got some decent shut-eye. [Lucky]