Your Fave OG Victoria’s Secret Scents — and New Ones! – Are Now on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As an old millennial, when I get a whiff of certain scents, it brings me right back to the early 2000s when I sprayed it all over my body in high school. One of those is Victoria’s Secret Love Spell, which came out in 1999! Like all things Y2K, it’s back and you don’t even have to brave the mall to get it. Victoria’s Secret beauty just launched on Amazon where you can get Love Spell along with the brand’s latest and greatest scents.

Approximately 120 Victoria’s Secret Beauty and Pink Beauty products are now available on Amazon Prime. “Through customer feedback and research, we’ve heard consumers want to purchase VS Beauty in Amazon’s store and already search for the product on the site,” said Greg Unis, CEO of Beauty at VS&Co, in a statement. “This is a natural channel extension for us to continue growing our beauty business and meet customers where they are with the products they love.”

You can now shop the brand’s core fragrances including Bombshell, Tease, Very Sexy, Love, Heavenly and Him, as well as

mist and lotion scents, such as Love Spell, Pure Seduction and Bare Vanilla. Looking for more natural-smelling options for the body? You’re in luck with lotions, mists, body scrubs and washes with scents including Coconut Milk and Rose, Lavender and Vanilla and Pomegranate.

Did you know the Pink brand has beauty products, too? Pink mist and lotion sets, as well as body scrubs and washes, make great gifts. We got you started with some favorites, below.

Love Spell Fragrance Mist

The fruity-floral smell you know and love is on sale — and with free shipping.

Fresh and Clean Body Mist

This fresh fruity scent is formulated with essential oils.

Bombshell 1.7oz Eau de Parfum

With notes of purple passion fruit, Shangri-La peony and vanilla orchid.

Heavenly 1.7oz Eau de Parfum

With warm notes of gold musk, sandalwood, vanilla and white peony.

Amber Romance Nourishing Hand & Body Lotion

With notes of deep amber and sweet sugar.

Coco Smoothing Body Scrub with Coconut Oil

Polish skin with yummy sugar crystals and coconut oil.