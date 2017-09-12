The $9 Beauty Tool Victoria’s Secret Models Use

New York Fashion Week is your chance to get a sneak peek at new trends and ogle the gorgeous (and gorgeously outfitted) models strutting down the catwalk. It’s easy to look at those impossibly high cheekbones and perfectly symmetrical features and write off their looks as good genes, but there’s a lot more going on behind the scenes—and by that we mean extensive teams of highly trained hair and makeup artists with every pricey tool, product, and palette at their disposal.
While we may never be able to exactly replicate the looks of Victoria’s Secret models, it turns out that we can steal some of their beauty secrets, thanks to celebrity aesthetician Elizabeth Kennedy, who revealed some of her tricks to E! News while backstage at the TOME fashion show this week. To combat the effects of long hours and exhaustion, Kennedy told E! that she uses “a jade roller prior to [skin-care products] to reduce swelling and puffiness.”
View this post on Instagram
Find yourself rolling in the way of beauty with our new beautiful, naturally cut jade rollers. . Jade Rolling is an ancient beauty ritual from 7th century China, and possesses many healing qualities. In Traditional Chinese Medicine, Jade is also known as "The Stone from Heaven" and is used to relax the nervous system, bring relief to stressed organs, and gentle detoxification. . The actual technique of jade rolling itself has many benefits. By manually stimulating the tissue (rolling from the middle of the face outwards) jade rolling drains lymphatic fluids, increases circulation and elasticity, and stimulates collagen production. Jade itself is a naturally cool stone, so when applied to the face can help tighten and shrink pore size, effectively improving skin tone and complexion. . Our dual ended jade roller features two sizes of stone: wide for rolling along the cheek, forehead, and jawline, while the smaller stone fits perfectly into pressure points and under the eyes to relieve puffiness and tension held in these zones. . Jade rolling is the perfect accompaniment to our botanical facial ritual line, helping to absorb our botanical elixirs beautifully into the skin. Using these beauty tools is a staple in our LMH Ritual Facial.
Kennedy revealed that the roller has its origins in ancient Chinese beauty practices, and has become a favorite of Victoria’s Secret models including Miranda Kerr and Behati Prinsloo, for its magical-seeming ability to reduce inflammation, fight toxins, and prep skin for makeup.
The roller’s not going to put you into debt, either, ringing in at $9 at Walmart. Hey, if it’s really as good as they say, then that’s a Fashion Week beauty trend we’ll definitely plan to invest in.