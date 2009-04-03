Victoria’s (New) Secret

In August, Victoria’s Secret is getting a makeover. As reported by WWD, the company’s Very Sexy makeup line, first launched in 2006, will be rebranded as VS Makeup. The newly formulated line boasts not only of new technology and revamped packaging (expect to see mostly black compacts and jars with pink accents in boxes with peek-a-boo windows or full-color images), but also a much broader ranger of colors – 180, in fact – in order to cater to women of all skin tones.

To commence the launch, VS Makeup will debut with a limited edition line designed by “Project Runway” winner Christian Siriano. Packaged in gold compacts with the Christian Siriano for VS Makeup logo engraved on top, Sirano’s entry into the world of cosmetics will include five eye shadow shades, black eyeliner, three lip-glosses, a bronzer-highlighter trio, a face brush, and a ruffled cosmetic bag. Don’t fret though Heidi fans, Siriano’s line is a limited edition and will not push Klum’s best selling line to the wayside.

This is a secret you can feel free to pass on.

VS Makeup lip products, $10 to $14; eye products, $10 to $18; face products, $12 to $20; tools, $2.50 to $18, at victoriassecret.com

Siriano’s limited edition eye shadow, $14; eyeliner, $12; lip gloss, $14; bronzer-highlighter trio, $24; face brush, $32; cosmetics bag, $16; at victoriassecret.com