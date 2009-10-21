Victoria Secret Model Marisa Miller Chosen to Wear Diamond-Studded Bra

Gisele Bundchen takes a back seat this year to Marisa Miller who will be the crown jewel of the next Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show wearing a $3 million diamond studded bra created by Damiani. Miller is thrilled to be walking the runway in the infamous fantasy bra, an adorned VS Very Sexy Convertible bra with white, champagne, and cognac colored diamonds with a 16-carat heart-shaped champagne diamond pendant dangling in the middle.

We can’t wait to see Miller prance down the runway in all her glitz and glory. Make sure to save the date and set your DVR to CBS on Tuesday December 1, at 10 pm ET/PT to catch Marisa and the other leggy beauties stomping down the catwalk in intimate lacy nothings. As if half naked perfect 10 models weren’t enough to lure you in; catch Miranda Kerr, Doutzen Kroes and a performance by the Black Eyed Peas!

