Victoria Justice’s Makeup Artist Spills Her Must-Have Products and Secrets to Flawless Skin

Of all the up and coming stars hitting the red carpet these days, Victoria Justice is easily one of our favorites. Since her time on “Zoey 101” and “Victorious” on Nickelodeon, Victoria has been building quite the resume, working on her music albums and upcoming tour, feature films with co-stars like Chelsea Handler, and of course, inspiring trending topics on Twitter while being able to boast over 5 million followers. Still, with all of this fame, Victoria is outspoken about never taking things for granted and she isn’t quick to shy away from being supportive of others. A girl who can rock a red lip on a red carpet and be your BFF all at once? Yeah, we’re obsessed. Her latest single, “Gold” is being released on iTunes tomorrow, and before Victoria hits the road for her summer tour with the boys of Big Time Rush, we wanted to catch up with her makeup artist, Lusine Galadjian, owner of Chateau De Luce Salon in LA, to get the scoop on Victoria’s famous fresh faced-makeup look, her must-have products, and more. Read on below!

Beauty High: Victoria’s look has really evolved since her Nickelodeon days. How have you worked with her to make her style into what it is today?

Lusine Galadjian: I’ve tried to keep her still looking young and fresh, but we’ve added a bit more of an edge to her look. She’s grown so much in the last five years and I’ve had a great time working with her.

What’s the process like choosing her looks for the tour versus the red carpet?

When it comes to the red carpet, I like to keep her look fresh, clean and glowing. I like to introduce a little something different without making her look like a different person each time. This has been a big hit with beauty press and red carpet commentators – her clean look is becoming something she’s known for and I take pride in that. For the tour, we make sure her makeup is going to stand out for performances and stay on while she’s running around on stage, while keeping the look as close to herself as possible.

We always see Victoria with enviable eye makeup. What are some tips for getting this gorgeous look at home?

Her go-to eye makeup is just very neutral shadow colors, black gel liner with a slight wing and lots of mascara, especially in the outer corners. My biggest tip is to keep it easy and clean. Believe it or not, less is more!

How does Victoria keep her skin so flawless? What’s her skincare routine like?

She’s very good about washing her makeup off every single night and using moisturizers and eye creams. It’s really important to start to take care of your skin early to prevent any premature aging. Victoria loves Neutrogena Oil-Free Moisturizer with SPF.

Are there any products you can’t work without?

I do love my beauty blender – I take it everywhere. With Vic specifically, it helps to blend her foundation and enhances that flawless look that she’s becoming so loved for.

What’s your favorite look to create on Victoria? Are there any looks you’re dying to try?

My favorite look on Vic is a nice clean eye with liner, lots of mascara and a pretty lip. My mind goes to a look I did on her for the Met Ball last year – I absolutely loved that look. I’d love to try edgier looks on her, but it’s all based on the type of work we’re doing together. Maybe a smokey cat eye with nude lips. We’re getting there, and as she grows, so does the creativity! She’s always open to try new things and that makes working with her so much fun. She’s one of my favorite clients.

More Celebrity Interviews From Beauty High:

Karmin Dishes on Latest Single, Touring With Jonas Brothers and Signature Beauty Products

Miranda Kerr’s 7 Minute Fitness Plan and Secret to Great Skin

Miley Cyrus’ Makeup Artist Talks About Her Bold Look and How to Make it Your Own