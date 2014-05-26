Everything You Want to Know About Victoria Justice’s Makeup on the Red Carpet — and Off

Victoria Justice has always been one of our favorite stars to watch on the red carpet because of her gorgeous makeup looks, but the actress has been really taking it up a notch lately. Maybe it’s because of her upcoming projects — a film called “The Outskirts” and an MTV series named “Eye Candy” — but it’s obvious that Justice is making big moves, both on and off the red carpet.

After we saw all of the ridiculously on trend lip colors she’s been wearing lately, we wanted the scoop on her looks, so we went to her makeup artist Lusine Galadjian. Below, Lusine talks Victoria’s red carpet looks, summer beauty trends, and the products she can’t live without!

Beauty High: Victoria’s becoming known for taking beauty risks on the red carpet with bright lipsticks. How do you keep her lipstick looking so flawless, even in summer weather?

Lusine Galadjian: I usually like to give Victoria a little lip color and disposable lip brush to touch up if she needs to right before she steps onto the red carpet!

With the new film “The Outskirts” and MTV series “Eye Candy,” Victoria will be hitting a lot of red carpets soon. Are there any beauty trends you’re dying to try on her?

Shades of purple are going to be big this summer, in addition to graphic liner and bright orange lip colors among others. I’ve been trying to go a little bolder with Victoria and we always have fun when trying new trends.

On a day to day basis, does Victoria stick to simple makeup or have fun with riskier looks?

She’s really good about taking care of her skin so she likes to stick to simple makeup , if any, and she honestly doesn’t even need any.

What are your best tips for getting makeup to stay put in the summer?

I’d say wear oil-free, matte foundations that are sweat-proof. Stains for cheeks and lips are great because they add color without the heaviness of too much product that can eventually melt or move. As far as the eyes, I’d say to use powder shadows as eyeliner, or waterproof gel liners instead of pencils which can usually smear because of the wax.

Besides the bold lip, Victoria knows how to pull off a set of falsies, too. Do you have any tricks for getting false eyelashes just right?

I love to put on falsies! I think they complete the makeup look. I mostly really like individual lashes because they look more natural and you can build from natural to super dramatic.

How do you think Victoria’s look will evolve over the next year?

I see Victoria taking more risks with bolder looks. But we will definitely also be keeping her classic beautiful, glowing looks as well. It will really depend on the event!

Are there any new products you’ve found that you now can’t live without?

I absolutely am loving a new foundation I’ve been using by Frankie Rose Cosmetics. It’s a full coverage foundation that’s super light and needs minimal touch-ups, so it’s great for summer! I’m also obsessed with Girlactik Matte Lip Paints! They are perfect for summer because they stay on and don’t bleed. My favorite is the pink starlet.