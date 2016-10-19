Victoria Justice Is All About This $3 Skin Care Secret: Apple Cider Vinegar

Most celebs swear they’re super low-maintenance, only to confess that, OK, maybe they slather on La Mer day and night, but, like, it’s a small price to pay for perfect skin or whatever. And while that may be true for many, Victoria Justice has a very different take on skin care: She embraces the health food store DIY routine, which involves bottled water and $3 apple cider vinegar.

“I make my own toner with Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar,” she tells E! News. You can too—here’s how. “I take about 4-6 oz. of bottled water and put in one teaspoon of the apple cider vinegar in a small plastic bottle,” she said. “I use it in the morning after cleansing my skin and then at night, after taking off all my makeup. I love it because it’s all natural. Then, I just moisturize and I’m done.”

Next time you reach for that $50 toner that may or may not be loaded with harsh chemicals and alcohol (emphasis on may), you might want to rethink the whole thing. If you want to trump Justice herself, try purchasing an equally cheap glass spray bottle, and spritz yourself morning and night with the mixture. If you’re feeling particularly feisty, you can add extras such as aloe vera and rosehip oil (or maybe a little essential oil to balance out the vinegar smell).

Justice added that she has another skincare secret, albeit a bit less crunchy: the tinted Dermalogica Concealing Spot Treatment, which she called “so underrated.” She added, “If I start to see a blemish, I put it on overnight and it helps to flatten it out. It also takes away the redness and diminishes the pimple so much faster. It’s my blemish-zapper-extraordinaire!”

Blemish-zapper-extraordinaire and DIY skincare hack: All in a day’s work (er, skincare routine) for Victoria Justice. BRB, off to the nearest health food store.