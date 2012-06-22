Victoria Justice Shares Her Beauty Tips; Nicole Richie Will Be Launching Her Own Perfume

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:



Ever wonder how Victorious star Victoria Justice always looks so effortlessly beautiful? She shared her easy beauty tips with Self magazine. [Self Magazine]

Its time to retire your scrunchies if you haven’t already, which hopefully you have. Check out these grown up versions of hair accessories that add the right amount of flair to your hair. [Refinery 29]

Nicole Richie will be adding “fragrance creator” to her long resume. Nicole by Nicole Richie will be launching in September. [WWD]

Thinking of going blonde this summer? Before you make the jump, keep these tips in mind on how to choose the right shade for your skin tone. [BellaSugar]

Jennifer Aniston has been offered the role of being the new face of Aveeno, but has not yet accepted the position. Here’s to hoping we’ll be seeing more of her face on our screens soon… [NY Post]

Crayola isn’t just for elementary schoolers anymore. They have released a mini nail polish set that will bring out your inner 7 year-old. [FashionEtc]

