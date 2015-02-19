Victoria Justice on Makeup Tricks, Brow Secrets, and Her New MTV Show

Victoria Justice was one of New York Fashion Week’s stars to watch—working killer front row looks at shows like DKNY—and with nine million Twitter followers, three million Instagram followers, and a new MTV show under her belt, she’s earned her It-girl status.

Following up successful stints on Nickelodeon’s “Zoey 101” and “Victorious,” Justice has landed a plum new role in MTV’s “Eye Candy,” where she plays a computer hacker on the hunt for a murderer she meets through an online dating app.

Sure, her entertainment chops have made her a must-watch, but it’s her beauty looks that also captured our attention—from her perfect top knots to her long ponytail braids.

We talked with the star about her makeup and hair tricks—along with the secret to those brows—on a wintry day in New York. Read on to get her take on switching gears with her new MTV show, and click through the slideshow above to see our photo shoot with the star!

Beauty High: “Eye Candy” is a big move for you coming from Nickelodeon. How much of a change has that been for your career?

VJ: It’s a really big change. I am able to play my own age now and step into a more mature role. After my show was over, I did these really cool independent films, “Naomi” and “Ely’s No Kiss List,” and “The Outskirts.” If I was going to do another TV show, I wanted to do something that was going to be totally different. I knew I wanted to do a drama since I was doing comedy for so long. I got sent the Eye Candy script and couldn’t put it down, I was so intrigued. I loved the mystery and the thriller elements to it. It was a cool concept and the perfect way for me to grow up on screen without pushing it too far.

MORE: Maia Mitchell of ‘The Fosters’ On Bold Brows and Learning to Be Daring With Makeup

BH: You have a huge social media following. What’s your favorite platform to use on a day-to-day basis?

VJ: My favorite platform is probably Instagram. I love taking pictures and all of the cool filters that you can use. I like posting #OOTD pictures and just being able to share cool photographs from different points of my life—whether it’s a lifestyle picture or me at work behind the scenes. It’s a really cool way to connect with the fans, and also be somewhat artistic.

BH: You spend a lot of time on set, do you have any fantastic makeup or hair tricks you have picked up along the way?

Victoria Justice: My favorite mascara is Telescopic by L’Oreal, it separates lashes and makes them look really long. I don’t really know if that is a trick but I love that mascara and it works really well.

BH: You have great brows. Have you learned anything about not over tweezing or anything like that?

VJ: As I got older, I started to really appreciate the bolder brow look and so now I love having brows that are a little bit thicker. My makeup artistic, Lusine, we call her the brow queen because she is the only person I will let touch my eyebrows. She does an amazing job tweezing and shaping my brows.

MORE: “Arrow” Star Katie Cassidy Models ’90s Beauty Trends, Spills Worst Makeup Mistakes

BH: What’s your go-to beauty routine?

VJ: If I am running out and want to look really natural I will wear a little bit of concealer, blush, and a lip stain by Benefit called Posietint or Burt’s Bees Pomegranate lip balm. And curl my lashes.

BH: Are there any trends you’ve tried growing that you really regret, that you wish you hadn’t?

VJ: In middle school all my friends were parting their hair on the side and had side bangs. I wanted to try the same look and it just did not work for me, at all. My hair looked too thin, my part was weird, and it just didn’t work. But for some reason I stuck with it for a couple months and looking back at pictures, I think, “Oh Victoria, just don’t, don’t ever do that” it wasn’t cute.

BH: You just recently got a shorter lob cut. What made you go for that change?

VJ: I had my hair long for so long on Victorious, and I cut it for the first time when my movie Funsized came out, just for fun. I just wanted to do something different and I felt like it was perfect for my character in Eye Candy. She is kind of more understated and a computer hacker who doesn’t take the time to really curl her hair or do anything crazy. My hair feels a lot healthier and it is a chic, new, cool look. I really like it.

BH: What is your hidden talent?

VJ: I do this thing called the “eyebrow wave” where I basically [demonstrates eyebrow wave] just have really weird control over my eyebrows.

Get the look! Makeup artist Lusine Galadjian prepped Victoria’s face with Makeup Forever face and body #32 and Makeup Forever HD foundation in #140 to master that flawless skin look. She added some natural rosy color on Victoria’s cheeks with Clinique blush in Peach Pop. To complement her dark brown eyes, Lusine used Laura Mercier’s black gel liner on the upper eyelids and swiped her lashes with L’Oreal Telescopic Mascara (which happens to be Victoria’s all time favorite beauty product).

Do you love Victoria’s style? Head over to StyleCaster for more exclusive shots and details about how to get her look!

Photographer: Justin Marquis

Stylist: Sofia Karvela

Hair & Makeup: Lusine Galadjian

Location & Set Design: Arran Patel

Director: Rachel Adler

