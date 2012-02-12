Victoria Beckham’s Blunt Cuts & Statement Lips At NYFW

Victoria Beckham’s presentations are always very Victoria. Luxe, “posh” and well, downright elegant. This Fall 2012 collection was designed to show that Victoria was back, post-baby, and she was designing clothes for women like her old self again. Slim fit, architectural, modern and chic.

The makeup and hair reflected just that type of girl, with Diane Kendal for Sunday Riley giving the girls a soft, dewy glow and bold statement red lip. Diane first applied Sunday’s Juno Serum and then Tinted Moisturizer for that dewy effect, and then filled in the brows to get the clean, dewy look. For the lip, she used Sunday Riley lip color in Persuasive and covered that in a loose powder and an orange blush to matte it down and give it a bit of an orange-red hue.

For hair, Guido Palau for Redken gave the girls a deep side part but wanted the look to be very stylish, graphic and minimal. He ironed the hair to make it pin straight and added extensions to any of the girls’ hair that needed it (in order to make it all one length) and then trimmed for a blunt cut. Guido then added a bit of Redken Hardwear Gel at the front of the hair to give it a sleek and wet look – a “shock of wetness” as he described it.

To complete the look, Roxanne led the nail team for CND giving the girls a “luxe manicure” by combining two polishes. She first applied Putty ( a warm neutral shade) and then Marshmallow Rose (a cool sheer) which when layered together tones out any imperfections in the nail. Roxanne noted that this helped to balance out the statement lip, and this neutral nail is really something that Victoria herself likes to wear regularly, and the look is a reflection of who she is. Naturally.