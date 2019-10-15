Victoria Beckham is Making “Just Bitten” a Must-Try Makeup Look

Just a month after she low-key launched her first makeup line at London Fashion Week, Victoria Beckham is back with another collection. While the first group of products focused on the eyes—and were a big success—now it’s all about the lips. Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Your Perfect Pout Lip Collection launched today and includes lip liner and a universally flattering lip tint for that “just bitten” look. “This is everything that I want in my makeup bag,” Beckham told Hoda Kotb this morning on Today. “Ever since I was in the Spice Girls, I said I was obsessed with nude lip liner…We have six nude lip liners, something that works for every single skin tone.”

Beckham also told Kotb that Victoria Beckham Beauty really focused on both clean beauty and sustainability. We know the brand formulated without 1,300+ ingredients currently banned from being used in cosmetics in the European Union. If you loved the first smoky eye drop, you’re sure to love this one, too. Shop each product, below.

Lip Definer

This creamy waterproof lip pencil comes in six natural shades for that perfect nude lip: 01 (pale peach for fair to light lip tones), 02 (neutral beige brown for light to medium lip tones), 03 (pink mauve for light to medium lip tones), 04 (rosy brown for medium lip tones), 05 (caramel for tan to deep lip tones) and 06 (chestnut for deep to rich lip tones).

$24 at Victoria Beckham Beauty

Bitten Lip Tint

This sheer natural-matte lip tint provides that flush of color you can wear every day. The brand promises the translucent rosy shade looks good on everyone.

$34 at Victoria Beckham Beauty

