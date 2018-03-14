Victoria Beckham Is Launching Her Own Skin-Care Line, and We’re Pumped

Celebrities have been trying to break into the beauty market for forever. But it wasn’t until Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Cosmetics and Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty did the public start to take serious interest. Now, another well-glammed celebrity is throwing her hat in the beauty-business ring: Victoria Beckham.

In a Facebook live video from her clothing store, Victoria Beckham, in London, England, the 43-year-old announced that she will be launching her very first skin-care line. The news comes two months after the Spice Girl’s husband, David Beckham, announced that he would be launching a grooming line, including skin-care products, with L’Oréal.

The news also follows the singer-turned-fashion designer’s successful makeup line with Estée Lauder in 2016. Though Beckham didn’t confirm who she’s partnering with for her skin-care line, it’s a good assumption that Estée Lauder will still be in the mix. Along with skin-care products, Beckham also teased an upcoming fragrance.

“I loved working with Estee Lauder. It was a huge success. It was me developing what I wanted in my make up bag,” Beckham said. “I’m developing my own skincare and fragrance now. I make what I want in my life. It’s a filling a gap.

Though the mom of four didn’t reveal what products will be in her line, she suggested that there will be a lot of creams to keep you hydrated all year-long.

“I am currently in the process of creating my own color, and my own line of skincare creams and a perfume,” she said. “As a women, I want to make the things that I need in my life, the things that are missing.”

The fashion designer also gave off the impression that she’s taking her skin-care line very seriously. So far, she’s been experimenting with different contents to ensure that her customers receive the best products. “I’m having fun with the skincare, it’s going to be very scientific. I’m working with the best,” she said. “I really want to learn. I want to educate myself and learn as much as I can.”

Our skin is totally ready for the Victoria Beckham treatment. Our wallets on the other hand, well, they’re going to need some convincing.