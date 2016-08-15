See Victoria Beckham’s New Makeup Collab with Estée Lauder

It’s been a few months since we learned Estée Lauder would be partnering with Posh Spice Victoria Beckham for a capsule collection—and now, the brand has finally revealed the 14-product collection.

In addition to a six-shade eyeshadow palette that’s sure to sell out immediately are two lipsticks (an orange-red and a mauve-y nude, Beckham’s signature), an illuminating primer, a matte bronzer, a highlighter, individual metal-finish eyeshadows, and Eye Ink, a gel-cream eyeliner that’ll lend the same smoky look Beckham is so famous for. The shadow formulas are meant to be applied either dry or wet.

“It was really about not compromising and creating pieces that I wanted to wear myself,” she told Vogue. “I don’t want a red-red,” she says about Chilean Sunset, a matte orange lipstick she says feels “a bit younger, a bit fresher, more modern.”

Prices range from $30 for a lip pencil to $45 for a single eyeshadow, which seems on par with Estée Lauder’s main collection. The Morning Aura Illuminating Crème goes for $95, and you can purchase a Daylight Edition mirror—which is basically professional makeup lighting—for a mere $1,200. (It comes with six of the products, if that’s any consolation for the insane price tag.)

You’ll have to wait till September 13 to snag the entire collection at esteelauder.com and select department stores, but in the meantime, you can watch Beckham do her makeup in five minutes in this oddly addictive Instagram video: