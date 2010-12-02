Victoria Beckham’s Fave Beauty Products

Photo: © Samir Hussein/Getty Images for International Herald Tribune

Victoria Beckham keeps her beauty routine simple.

The singer-turned-fashion designer–who has earned millions through her endorsements and brand with soccer player husband David–doesn’t use any special treatments on her body other than the occasional massage. She said, “I try to keep it simple with Nivea body lotion and I love a Thai massage.”

However, the 36-year-old Brit does splash out when it comes to lipstick and nail polish.

She said, “Stila‘s Lip Polish in Gleam is an old favorite and recently I’ve been trying Burberry’s Lip Glow in Nutmeg, which is a pretty, neutral pink. If I could design a beauty product, it would be the perfect nude lip gloss.”

Discussing nails, she added, “I like Chanel, as it always does forward-thinking colors.”

Last week, Victoria admitted that she no longer wears a fake tan because she thinks she looked too much like a “footballer’s wife.”

She said, “I don’t wear fake tan anymore. Sometimes I’ve been turned orange but that’s definitely a look from my past. Being overly tanned is very aging and, dare I say it, a bit footballer’s wife. I’m a little tanned from being in Los Angeles but I don’t use self-tan. Embrace your natural color!”

