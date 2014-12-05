Victoria Beckham Has Launched Her First Beauty Products

Victoria Beckham has finally gone into the beauty world, and apparently shows no signs of slowing down. The designer (and our favorite former Spice Girl) has teamed up with Nails Inc. on a brand new collaboration, debuting two exclusive shades for the brand – Judo Red (a tomato red hue) and Bamboo White (a bone white shade) to complement her Japanese inspired spring-summer 2015 fashion collection for Victoria Victoria Beckham, the more contemporary sister brand to her Victoria Beckham line.

And, since Beckham is just as Posh as always, the bottles are ever-so-chic. The Bamboo White is encased in a matte black design with a transparent glass side to reveal the polish, while Judo Red is encased in matte white. Plus, Beckham hinted to WWD that these may just be the first beauty products in many more to come…

The line will be available for sale December 8, just in time for Holiday shopping – will you be snatching it up?