Victoria Beckham: Haircut Draws Rave Reviews

Victoria Beckham‘s ever-popular “Posh bob” haircut inspired women everywhere to chop off their long locks for a shorter look this past year. Even I fell prey to Beckham’s influence and enjoy fabulously short hair every day thanks to her style inspiration. The pixie-style cut has stayed in fashion due to its modern flair and easy function.

Conversely, we didn’t expect Beckham to keep this same style now embraced by millions. Her newest hairstyle, still relatively short, has a lot more style. Leaving the straight and chic look behind, Beckham has opted for a tousled, yet still tamed look. The waves flatter her soft brown highlights perfectly. We’re certainly impressed with her new ‘do.

Here’s a look back at Victoria Beckham’s hairstyles from past years:

September 30, 2009: The super-straight hot bob we know and love.

March 14, 2009: A shorter, dark brown, pixie cut.

August 28, 2008: An elegant twist with short hair.

June 2, 2008: The classic cut with a caramel color.

May 15, 2008: Lighter and shorter in the back, this is the epitome of the “Posh bob.”

October 24, 2007: The “Posh bob” returns in bright blonde.

June 28, 2007: Bleach blonde with darker roots and spiked back.

April 24, 2006: Victoria with long locks, the token footballer’s wife.