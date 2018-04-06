Victoria Beckham’s Dermatologist Recommends This $5 Drugstore Face Wash

Though it’s easy to assume that the beauty shelves of celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham are jam-packed with high-end, pricey skin-care products responsible for their flawless, glowing complexions, sometimes the cheap stuff works just find. Take it from Kardashian and Beckham’s dermatologist, Dr. Harold Lancer, who suggests that a $5 drugstore cleanser is all you need for celebrity-clear skin.

In an interview with USA Today, Lancer—who has also worked with stars like Jenna Dewan Tatum, Michelle Williams, and Beyoncé—revealed that he recommends Cetaphil’s cult-favorite Gentle Skin Cleanser as an affordable alternative for his $135 three-step Lancer method. The Gentle Skin Cleanser—which can be found at most drugstores for around $5—is a favorite among many celebrities, dermatologists, and average Joes for its soap-free formula, which cleans the skin without stripping it of its natural protective oils.

Likewise, the cleanser moisturizes while it washes. But instead of clogging pores like many other store-bought moisturizers, the cleanser leaves the skin feeling smooth, soft, and squeaky-clean.

“The best thing is to use a small cotton washcloth, some plain, low-astringent liquid cleanser, warm water, your hands, and just rub a dub scrub,” Lancer told USA Today.

Lancer also recommends pairing the face cleanser with a cotton washcloth, which can be easily sanitized, so you’re not rubbing old dirt and dead skin cells back into your skin. He compared washcloths to popular handheld facial-cleansing, which he believes are more difficult to clean and can’t get into every crevice on your face. “You just cant clean them thoroughly enough, [but] a gentle cotton washcloth can be washed between uses. You also can’t clean your eye orbital area properly with some sort of device,” he said.

There you have it. If you want celebrity-clear skin, hit up the drugstore for some washcloths and Cetaphil.