Victoria Beckham Teamed Up With the Iconic Augustinus Bader on Her First Skincare Product

Leave it to Victoria Beckham to choose a world-leading expert in regenerative medicine to help her launch her first-ever skincare product. No one can ever say she does anything small. Victoria Beckham by Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer is a collaboration between Beckham and the skincare giant, whose cult-favorite brand you might already be using. Augustinus Bader (the brand, not the professor) is known for its deeply hydrating face cream and new skin-smoothing body lotion.

“It’s been a dream to develop, with Augustinus, a priming moisturizer that works to improve the health of my skin and gives me that fresh, natural glow that I love,” Beckham said in a statement. Bader added: “It was an honor to collaborate with Victoria for her first skin launch. I am excited to share some of our skincare benefits in this product. It’s the first priming moisturizer of its kind to care for your skin cells while also preparing your skin for makeup application.”

That’s right. Beckham’s first skincare drop is a two-in-one product. The hydrating but lightweight priming moisturizer features Bader’s proprietary TFC8 technology, which is used in all his products. It’s said to help our body’s own systems repair and regenerate. The Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer promises to help support cell turnover, which can boost radiance and plump and tone the skin. Of course, it can also help combat the signs of aging in both the short and long term.

You can wear the moisturizer alone for a hydrated glow or use it to prep your skin for makeup. Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer retails for $95 (for 30mL) and $145 (for 50mL). It’s available Tuesday, November 19 on the Augustinus Bader website.

