Victoria Beckham’s 10 Most Life-Changing Beauty Hacks

As a member of Hollywood’s elite for more than two decades, Victoria Beckham has spent a lot of time in professional makeup chairs, learning tips and tricks from experts on how to contour, highlight, and powder like no other. Turns out, the student has become the master. After years of getting glammed by the best in the beauty business, the 43-year-old is now considered a cosmetics guru in her own right. It might be the reason why her own makeup line, Victoria Beckham Collection, with Estée Lauder is such a hit.

But if you thought Beckham was going to selfishly withhold the beauty tips she’s picked up over the years to herself, you thought wrong. As a former Spice Girl, the mom of four is diplomatic as heck and isn’t about to leave her fellow beauty lovers in the dust. Ahead, take a look at the most genius beauty hacks Beckham has shared with us plebes, and trust us, they’re guaranteed to change your life.