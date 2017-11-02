Victoria Beckham’s 10 Most Life-Changing Beauty Hacks

As a member of Hollywood’s elite for more than two decades, Victoria Beckham has spent a lot of time in professional makeup chairs, learning tips and tricks from experts on how to contour, highlight, and powder like no other. Turns out, the student has become the master. After years of getting glammed by the best in the beauty business, the 43-year-old is now considered a cosmetics guru in her own right. It might be the reason why her own makeup line, Victoria Beckham Collection, with Estée Lauder is such a hit.
But if you thought Beckham was going to selfishly withhold the beauty tips she’s picked up over the years to herself, you thought wrong. As a former Spice Girl, the mom of four is diplomatic as heck and isn’t about to leave her fellow beauty lovers in the dust. Ahead, take a look at the most genius beauty hacks Beckham has shared with us plebes, and trust us, they’re guaranteed to change your life.
Don't Draw a Straight Line with Your Eyeliner
For bigger, more open-looking eyes, Beckham recommends following the natural curve of your bottom lash line and drawing a dip, rather than a straight line. The shape accentuates the eye's shape, giving it the appearance of looking bigger. “Rather than having a straight line, I think it’s nice if you have a little bit of a dip,” Beckham said in a video for Estée Lauder. “I think that opens out the eye even more.”
To make your eyes look even bigger, Beckham also recommends dusting a lighter-colored eyeshadow on the crease of your eye, up to your brow bone.
Use a Jade Roller After a Face Mask
In an interview with Into the Gloss, Beckham revealed that, after applying a face mask, she likes to rub any product residue into her skin using a jade roller. Another clever hack of hers is using the gauze her face mask comes with as a DIY neck mask to ensure that she's not wasting any product.
Use Lip Balm on Your Eyelids and Cheeks
To acquire a wet makeup look, Beckham uses lip balm (her go-to is her own product, Aura Gloss) and apply it to her eyelids and the top of her cheeks. She swears so much by this technique that she's applied the same method to the models at her fashion shows.
Contour with Lighter Shades
Beckham is a huge believer in contouring with lighter shades, rather than darker ones. After contouring using your typical product, she recommends blending it in with a lighter-colored powder (not highlighter, she warns) around the jawline, the nose, the center of the face, underneath the eyes, the top of the cheeks, and the forehead.
"It just mattes everything down and helps blend everything together. Then you can highlight on top of that," she said. "Think about it—if you’re shading, like making a painting, you’re not just going to use a dark color, you’re going to use a light color that complements the dark color. It’s like painting a picture."
The Product to Grow Your Eyebrows and Eyelashes
Beckham swears by Latisse hair-growth products to ensure that her eyebrows and eyelashes are never anything less than luxurious. Beckham uses the products, which come with tiny brushes and a hair-growth serum, on her top and bottom lashes and her eyebrows. "My brows have completely grown back. I have gone through phases where I’ve stopped using it, and I noticed a big difference," she said.
Eat Salmon Everyday for Glowing Skin
In an interview with The Edit, Beckham revealed her secret for healthy, glowing skin is eating salmon everyday. (Yes, you heard that right—everyday.) Beckham took on the diet habit after a conversation with Kardashian-favorite dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer, who she credits to helping her overcome her "problematic skin." For the record: the fish is chockfull of omega-3 fatty acids, which are touted for their healthy skin effects.
"I used to have really problematic skin and he said to me, 'You have to eat salmon every single day.' I said, 'Really, every day?' And he said, 'Yes; breakfast, lunch or dinner, you have to eat it every single day,'" she said.
Mix Your Self-Tanner with Coconut Oil
To make sure her self-tanner stays on all-day-long, Beckham mixes the product with coconut oil (yes, the same ingredient you cook with) and slathers the concoction on her body. However, she warns, it is greasy. "When I have a tan, I’ll mix it with coconut oil...and cover my entire body with it," she said. "I suppose some people may not like the greasiness, but it helps me hold on to the color."
Eat Bee Pollen to Avoid Wrinkles
To fight off wrinkles, Beckham eats spoonfuls of goopy bee pollen. She revealed her skin care secret in an interview with Vogue, in which she praised the food for containing "22 amino acids, 12 vitamins, [and] 28 minerals."
Alternate Between Hot and Cold Showers
According to Harper's Bazaar, Beckham takes very atypical showers. After her usual routine of washing her hair and body, Beckham blasts cold water for 30 seconds, switches it back to hot for another 30 seconds, and finishes her shower with another freezing-cold 30-second rinse. The 90-second routine is said to wake people up by increasing blood flow and opening up the capillaries. Along with serving as a caffeine substitute, the shower is also said to firm skin, burn fat, and improve the immune system.
Wear Sunglasses
Beckham is frequently photographed in huge, face-covering sunglasses. And though the accessory is known to protect the eyes and eye area, Beckham wears them for another reason. In an interview with Woman and Home, admitted sunglasses are her quick fix for when she doesn't feel like putting on a ton of makeup. Not a groundbreaking trick, but, hey, any two-second beauty tip is fine by us.
"People always ask why am I often photographed wearing [sunglasses], even when I'm indoors," she said. "But, as any mum knows, if you've been up all night with children, they hide a multitude of sins, especially if I haven't had time to put any makeup on."
