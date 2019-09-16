Victoria Beckham Just Low-Key Dropped Her First Makeup Line During London Fashion Week

It’s been years since Spice-Girl-turned-fashion-designer Victoria Beckham announced she’s launching her own beauty brand. She’s done a collaboration with Estée Lauder, but this is Beckham’s first beauty brand to call her own. Beckham and her co-founder Sarah Creal have been teasing the drop for months, posting BTS photos from a photoshoot and also inside the lab. They both have been using the hashtags #NotPerfect and #CleanBeauty to give us a tiny bit of info on the products. And then this week during Victoria Beckham’s London Fashion Week show, products are magically available online. So stoked.

Victoria Beckham Beauty is starting with an eye story—three products, to be exact. Lips and skin will follow and possibly skincare. Products are said to be “clean” and sustainable, formulated without 1,300+ ingredients currently banned from being used in cosmetics in the European Union. The brand starts with eyes because, as Beckham said on Instagram: “A smokey eye has always been my go-to beauty look.” Shop the first products, below.

Smoky Eye Brick

First up is her four-shade satin-matte eyeshadow palette to make it easy to create a modern smoky eye. Choose from: Signature (with neutral beige, soft peach pink, deep brown and medium taupe); Tweed (with toasty beige, chocolate brown, deep plum and clay red); Royal (with off white, steel blue, rich navy and cobalt blue); and Tuxedo (with ivory, cool grey, soft black and smoky slate).

$54 each at Victoria Beckham Beauty

Satin Kajal Liner

To create that imperfect eyeliner look Beckham is known for, use one of these smudge-friendly creamy pencils. Choose from Black (deep matte black), Bronze (a shimmery golden brown) and Bordeaux (a matte burgundy).

$26 each at Victoria Beckham Beauty

Lid Lustre

Finish your eye look with these wet, pearly shadows infused with crystals. Choose from: Midnight (a navy blue with silver pearl), Onyx ( a deep black with silver pearl), Blonde (a pale crème with yellow gold pearl) and Mink (a taupe brown with gold and silver pearl).

$36 each at Victoria Beckham Beauty

