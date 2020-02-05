Victoria Beckham Beauty Rolled Out Its First Full Skincare Product and It’s Luxe AF

It looks like Victoria Beckham isn’t finished collaborating with skincare giant, Dr. Augustinus Bader. After the successful launch of their Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, the duo is back with the Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum. Like the makeup primer, this powerful serum features Bader’s “TFC8 technology,” said to help our body’s own systems repair and regenerate. That, plus fragmented hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin E and olive fruit extract, promises to repair and rejuvenate the skin.

“My approach to skincare is focused on trying to find innovative solutions for skin health, which can be measured by the scale of protection and care for the skin and are verified in clinical trials,” said Professor Augustinus Bader in a statement. “In partnership with Victoria Beckham and her team, we took this same approach and created this amazing new serum, which respects healthy skin physiology and protects the skin barrier function. All the know-how is based upon the scientific knowledge of what our skin cells really need to work at their best.”

The serum was designed to not just hydrate skin but actually nourish it. We all know a damaged skin barrier can cause a plethora of concerns, from dryness to redness to breakouts. This can happen because you’re using products too harsh for your skin, coming into contact with topical allergens or washing your face too often.

Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum is said to support a healthy skin barrier by increasing cell turnover (making your skin think it’s a lot younger!), reducing pore size and boosting radiance. All that and 97 percent of users saw an “immediate visible reduction in fine lines and wrinkles,” according to the brand.

Now, all these ingredients don’t come cheap. But a little goes a long way and the 30mL bottle should last months. It can be used day and night, though using it once a day will help keep it going a lot longer and if you’re anything like me, you’ll want to save every last drop.

