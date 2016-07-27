‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Vicky Jeudy’s Diet Secrets

While you’re probably bummed that you already finished binge-watching season four of “Orange Is the New Black,” which dropped on Netflix last month, one of its lead actresses, Vicky Jeudy, is gearing up to start shooting season five (yay!). Fans of the show know Jeudy plays former track star Janae Watson, but may not know that the actress has to work to keep up that athletic frame during a grueling filming schedule.

Jeudy says she’s been into kickboxing and barre classes in the past, and still has a goal of getting into yoga and learning to surf, but for now the Haitian-American actress is focusing on prepping for a 5K she’ll run in the fall with J/P HRO (J/P Haitian Relief Organization).

Here’s exactly what Jeudy eats and does to stay trim when she’s crazy-busy.

I start an average day by: Lately, eating watermelon.

For breakfast I had: Oatmeal.

For lunch I had: Chicken and salad—that’s what I decided to stick with while on set.

Today I snacked on: Almonds.

My go-to healthy drink is: A smoothie with whatever I feel like adding to it.

The one thing I would never eat is: Oysters!

My favorite workout is: Bike riding with Central Park Sightseeing in Midtown!

My guilty pleasure food is: Thin-crust pizza with light cheese.

The one thing that always gets me motivated to work out is: [Doing it] with friends.

My favorite healthy restaurant is: Beyond Sushi, a vegan and vegetarian restaurant in New York.

My favorite healthy snack is: Watermelon—I love it so much.

The fitness blog and Instagram account I’m obsessed with is: Nutritionist and yoga guru Kimberly Snyder.

The three ingredients you’ll always find in my kitchen are: Lemons, almonds, and watermelon.

My biggest health tip for travelers is to: Make sure the water you’re drinking is clean.

My signature healthy dish is: I don’t have one at the moment but I really want to learn how to make veggie rolls.

The best part of my job is: Playing make-believe with friends.

My favorite activewear brand is: Bandier.

My summer health tip is: Eat lots of fruit. It’s the best season for it now.