People Are Calling This Serum ‘Youth in a Bottle’ After Seeing Results in a Week & It’s Just $28 RN

Prime Day is in full swing, and dang the beauty discounts are good. No joke—everything from line-smoothing retinol eye creams to celeb-loved snail mucin toners are majorly discounted from now until the end of July 13th, so run like the wind to Amazon before it’s all over. Just make sure you’ve signed up to be a Prime member to take advantage of all these limited-time offerings, like one on the Vichy Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum that’s a stunning 30 percent off.

The hydrating gel-like serum has over 17,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, and glowing reviews to match; with comments like “miracle product for anyone with dry skin,” we couldn’t help but dig further into what this effective formula has to offer—and it’s a lot.

It’s no secret hyaluronic acid is straight-up gold for plumping tired, dull, aging skin, and these benefits are just what you’ll get with the on-sale bestseller. It features pure hyaluronic acid alongside the brand’s own mineral rich volcanic water, which together strengthen and repair the skin barrier for a softer, smoother complexion. What’s more, even those with irritated and sensitive skin can reap its powers; in fact, shoppers are calling it a “godsend” after it changed their skin texture for the better.

Vichy Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

One person even named it “youth in a bottle” after seeing results within the span of a week. “If you want to restore your skin barrier, want fine lines to disappear, and want your sling to appear younger then you MUST get this product. A little goes a long way, especially on recently cleansed, damp skin. This IS THE true fountain of youth!”

“You can literally feel your skin absorbing it as you smooth and pat it on,” raved another. “Your skin instantly looks revived, calmed, and plumped…Literally no residue left behind. Just unbelievably smooth skin. If you have a drier complexion, you can very easily add your favorite moisturizer on top.”

Not only has the hydrating booster serum

been clinically tested by 175 dermatologists on 1600 people worldwide, according to the brand, but it’s truly made for all skin types thanks to its paired down, fragrance-free formula that touts only 11 ingredients. With continued use, Vichy claims the product will help make skin more resistant to visible signs of aging caused by external factors such as UV damage, pollution and stress. Plus, it’s also been accepted by the National Eczema Association, therefore users can expect zero irritation from use.

The time to treat your skin with the Vichy Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

is now, while a surplus of Amazon beauty is on discounted during Prime Day. Make sure to peruse the rest of Vichy’s discounted items, too.

