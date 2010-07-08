Vichy Aqualia Antiox Anti-Fatigue Eye Stick

Formulated for women ages 25 and up, this treatment stick includes a powerful blend of antioxidants able to protect skin’s stem cells and provide you with youthful skin. It has vitamins C and E to help protect against skin-aging UV rays. Eyes look instantly refreshed with one application, reducing the signs of dark circles. It has a cooling effect similar to an ice pack that works wonders for puffy, tired eyes.
Price: $28
Where To Buy: vichyusa.com
