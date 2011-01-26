StyleCaster
Vice Gets All America’s Next Top Model Gross

Usually we find ladybugs one of the more appealing insects; after all, theyre much less gross or fear-inducing than bedbugs. We may even go as far as to call them cute. Usually that is…

In the case of Vice Magazines recent fashion photo shoot, wed have to retract this statement and say that they might be called ladies but they’re still bugs. For the shoot, models were covered in 200,000 to 500,000 ladybugs at one time and the result was, well, vom-inducing. We cant imagine the models enjoyed having the bugs land and crawl on every inch and crevice of their skin. It reminds us of a scene straight out of one of those fake America’s Next Top Model shoots.

Moreover, the editors dished that since the insects were in hibernation for quite some time, there was definitely some frisky business taking place. Ladybug sex stench is perhaps the funkiest aroma to ever waft up a nostril, said one editor at the shoot. Hmm we cant say were interested in ever experiencing that, no matter how much luck they supposedly give. Regardless, it got people talking.

1 of 8

Andy & Debb one-piece, Jeffrey Campbell shoes, Raen sunglasses, bracelet from LF

LWren Scott cardigan

Topshop dress, Palladium boots

MadeMe vest, Analog tank top, Preen shorts, Topshop leggings and hat, Jeffrey Campbell shoes

Topshop cape; The Blonds jacket

Topshop tank top and skirt, Vans shirt, Burton socks, Jeffrey Campbell shoes, ring from LF

Burton jacket, H&M shorts, American Apparel tights, ring from LF, Cassandra purse

