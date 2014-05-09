Would You Take a Vibrating Pill? New Med Vibrant Claims to Aid in Digestion

Today in weird medicine: all the medical communinty is abuzz this week (pun very much intentional as you’ll soon see) over a new pill called Vibrant. As the name implies, it’s a pill that vibrates. Just released from an Israel-based company, the pill contains no actual medicine. Its sole purpose: to vibrate inside the colon to relieve constipation. Wow.

Here’s how it works: the pill pulsates three times each minute, mimicking the gentle pulsing action of peristalsis, the natural movement of the small and large intestines to help move food through the digestive tract and absorb nutrients. For people who suffer from consistent or long-term constipation, the action of peristalsis is often slowed, or halted completely. Vibrant aims to replace or encourage that natural process with gentle vibrations.

The pill is still in trials in Israel, but so far 26 people (who suffer from constipation and only have, on average, two bowel movements a week) have safely taken it. According to lead researcher Yishai Ron, the pill was highly effective in these trial patients.

“Some of them did stop [other] medication. Some of them really resolved constipation,” Ron told USA Today. “In some of them the constipation returned, but they were able to not use those medications anymore.”

What do you think? Would you take a vibrating pill? Tell us your thoughts!